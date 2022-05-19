Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tajimari Will Release in U.S. Theaters

✖

Makoto Shinkai has a new movie on the horizon, and it seems fans will be able to watch the director's big comeback in theaters overseas! After all, a new report has confirmed a deal at Crunchyroll will bring Suzume no Tajimari stateside next year. So if you are a fan of Shinkai's fantastical stories, you better keep on reading.

According to Crunchyroll, it has struck a deal with Sony Pictures and Wild Bunch International to bring Suzume no Tajimari to U.S. theaters in early 2023. The movie will be released in North America, Latin America, South America, Australia/New Zealand, and parts of the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Sony Pictures will also help bring the film to other German- and French-speaking regions.

Currently, Suzume no Tajimari is slated to debut in Japan come November 11th, and Shinkai first announced the project in 2021. As you can guess, the director will oversee the film and even penned its screenplay. CoMix Wave Films handled animation production on Suzume no Tajimari, and fans have high expectations for the project given Shinkai's reputation.

After all, the director is considered one of Japan's best whether we're talking anime or not. Shinkai has been in the anime industry for years now, but his name was shared worldwide in 2016 after the massive success of his film Your Name. In 2019, Shinkai followed up his massive hit with Weather with You. And now, it won't be long before Suzume no Tajimari takes the mantle as Shinkai's latest film.

Want to know more about this upcoming movie? You can read up on the official synopsis for Suzume no Tajimari here: "Suzume no Tojimari is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells... A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume's adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts."

Are you excited to check out Shinkai's most recent film? Which of the director's previous movies is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.