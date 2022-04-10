Makoto Shinkai Releases First Trailer for Next Movie, Suzume no Tojimari

The next major film from famed director Makoto Shinkai, Suzume no Tojimari, has debuted its very first trailer! Shinkai remains one of the most prominent anime film directors of the last few years thanks to the blockbuster success of releases like Your Name and Weathering With You, and word about the next production coming from the creator started popping up early last year when Shinkai had revealed that work on the next project had not only begun, but apparently that previous update had revealed that it was far along in the process. Now fans have gotten their first look at the next movie, tentatively titled as Suzume no Tojimari.

Shinkai had the following to say about working on Suzume no Tojimari, “We must think about how to close the many doors we left open,” Shinkai began. “I’ve bestowed that responsibility upon Suzume as she travels across Japan closing various doors. It is my sincere hope that this film leaves its audiences with big smiles and excitement as they walk out of the theater.” As for what to expect, you can check out the very first teaser trailer for Shinkai’s next movie below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scheduled for a release in theaters across Japan on November 11, Makoto Shinkai is credited with the direction, story, and screenplay for Toho and CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka is providing character design, Kenichi Tsuchiya will be serving as animation director, and Takumi Tanji will be art director. There have yet to be any international release plans made known for the film just yet, but Suzume no Tojimari is officially described as such:

“On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.”

