Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Reveals First Character Details

Makoto Shinkai has been hard at work on the famed creator's next big movie project, and Suzume no Tojimari has revealed the first details about some of the new characters headlining this new feature film! Following the worldwide success of films such as Your Name and Weathering With You, there are now more eyes than ever looking out for what kind of project Shinkai has in the works next. Now that this new feature film is gearing up to hit theaters across Japan later this Fall, fans are starting to get even more information about what to expect from the movie.

It's going to be a while longer before Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari will be releasing around the rest of the world, but with the movie hitting theaters across Japan this November, it's begun to detail some of its secrets. With Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment licensing the film for a worldwide release next year, they have revealed the first details about the characters in Suzume no Tojimari. This includes the titular Suzume, and a few unique sounding additions that certainly seem like they fit into Shinaki's previously magical realism filled worlds. They break down as such:

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Suzume Iwato – A 17-year-old high school student who lives with her aunt in a quiet town in Kyushu. She often has strange dreams, where she roams the grassy plains among vast ruins as far as the eye can see

Souta Munakata – A young man who travels across Japan searching for open doors that bring disaster upon its surroundings. He encounters Suzume while headed for a certain ruin containing a door.

Daijin – A mysterious white cat that speaks and suddenly appears before Suzume. It often shows up wherever doors open, and ruffles Suzume's feathers.

Suzume's Chair – A children's chair that Suzume used when younger. It's missing a leg. After a certain 'incident,' it comes to life, roaming about on its 3 legs.

Suzume no Tojimari will be releasing in theaters across Japan on November 11th, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have licensed the film for an international release early next year. Makoto Shinkai is credited with the direction, story, and screenplay for Toho and CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka is providing character design, Kenichi Tsuchiya serves as animation director, Takumi Tanji will be art director, and Nanoka Hara has been announced as the voice behind Suzume. The film is officially described as such:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

