Humble Bundle: Get $1400 of Hiro Mashima Manga for $30

It looks like Humble Bundle has another must-buy deal for manga fans! Today, the organization announced its latest partnership with Kodansha concerning Hiro Mashima. The creator of Fairy Tail and Edens Zero is taking part in a massive sale, so you better nab the bundle before time runs out!

"We're teaming up with Humble Bundle once again for a MASSIVE Hiro Mashima bundle collecting over $1400 worth of Mashima digital manga like Edens Zero, Fairy Tail, Rave Master, and more," Kodansha shared with fans. As you can see here, Humble Bundle has launched the deal, and users can pay just $30 USD to buy more than $1400 worth of digital manga.

And yes, we did the math right here. You can get more than a thousand dollars' worth of manga for less than $50. If that is not a deal then what is? The retail value of this bundle is $1,443, and you can access your digital manga on any device once purchased.

"Discover fantastic tales of adventure and friendship in this bundle of manga by acclaimed artist and writer Hiro Mashima! Journey alongside Natsu and the wizards of the best-selling series Fairy Tail. Join Haru on his globetrotting quest to defeat Demon Card and recover the Rave stones in Rave Master. Embark on a high-flying, galaxy-spanning adventure in EDENS ZERO, and more-and help support BINC with your purchase," Humble Bundle's site reads.

Of course, this manga deal has attracted fans from across the United States, so you better nab some Mashima books yourself before the deal ends! The offer is slated to close in just over 20 days, so you do have some time to save if need be. So if you are ready to discover why Mashima is known as one of shonen's best creators, this Kodansha x Humble Bundle deal is here to show you the ropes!

If digital manga is not your thing, Mashima's titles are printed in the United States courtesy of Kodansha. You can find copies online through stores such as Books-a-Million or Barnes & Noble. The publisher is also preparing to release an app for manga lovers who prefer to rent titles. K Manga will go live this June, and its membership will give readers access to tons of top titles like Fairy Tail, Tokyo Revengers, Attack on Titan, and more.

Do you plan on nabbing this insane Kodansha campaign? What other manga series need a Humble Bundle deal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.