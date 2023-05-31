Power Rangers Goes Isekai Thanks to a New Manga's Launch

The isekai genre is continuing to heat up in the anime world, with several series seeing quite a few protagonists finding themselves in supernatural and/or magical worlds. While most of the isekai stories start with a protagonist that is more mundane than anything else, there's a new manga that flips the script on the isekai world. The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World is an isekai series that sees a sentai-inspired protagonist exploring a dungeon-crawling environment.

"Super Sentai" first arrived in Japan in 1975, with the genre spawning quite a few series and movies that focus on armored crime fighters facing off against monsters and technological threats in a live-action venue. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers might have been a North American television series, but it drew a good portion of its footage from various Japanese properties by Toei and Bandai. While there has never been an official Power Rangers anime, it seems that the sentai world is finding itself arriving in the medium more often in recent years.

Go Go Red Ranger

The manga series first premiered in November 2020 by creator Koyoshi Nakayoshi and is set to be released in English by Square Enix. At present, there has been no word regarding an anime adaptation of this unique isekai series though considering the popularity of the genre and sentai, we could eventually see the Red Ranger hit the small screen. You can read the first chapters of the series for free on Square Enix's Manga UP! by clicking here.

If you haven't had the chance to check out this new manga series, The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer in Another World has the following official description, "Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!"

