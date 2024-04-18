Convicted Manga Pirate Slapped With Historic Fine by Court

These days, manga is making more money than ever before. For decades, the medium has thrived in Japan and across Eastern Asia, so it is hardly surprising to see manga getting its due now. In the past five years, manga sales have blown up in North America as publishers like Viz Media have become top-earning brands. Of course, manga sales continue to contend with piracy as the practice was already prevalent within the industry. And thanks to a new report, we know one of Japan's biggest manga piracy operators owes publishers $11 million USD.

The update comes from Mainichi as the Japanese paper covered the recent sentencing of Romi Hoshino. The man was arrested last year in connection to Manga Mura operations as the site was one of Japan's biggest piracy hubs. As the case went on, police learned Hoshino profited off the pirated manga through online ads, and the operator was made to stand before a judge.

After being connected to the piracy site, Hoshino has now been ordered to repay three major publishers including Shueisha $11 million. This total is historic as no sentencing has ever set such a high restitution price for piracy. Besides the publisher of Shonen Jump, publishers Kadokawa and Shogakukan are set to receive payment from Hoshino under this fine.

According to Hoshino, he denies operating Manga Mura in any way though does say he was involved with the site in other ways since it began. After being found guilty by the court, Hoshino was sentenced to three years in prison along with some very hefty fines. The accused says they plan to appeal for a retrial in this case. But as of now, Hoshino is expected to pay back the publishers he pirated more than $10 million USD.

