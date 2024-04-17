Oldboy TV Series In the Works With Director Park Chan-wook

It looks like Oldboy is about to enter a new era. The hit series dates back to 1996 thanks to a popular manga, but Oldboy found global acclaim with help from Park Chan-wook. The South Korean filmmaker adapted Oldboy into a cult fave film, and now a new report has confirmed a TV adaptation of Oldboy is on the horizon.

The information comes courtesy of Lionsgate Television earlier today to the delight of Oldboy fans. Park will head up a new take on the story for television, but beyond that update, little info is known about the project. However, Lionsgate has released a statement regarding the Oldboy adaptation, and the studio is eager to work with Park.

"Park is one of the most visionary storytellers of our generation, and we're excited to partner with him in bringing his cinematic masterpiece to the television screen," Lionsgate Television executive Scott Herbst shared. "This series adaptation of Oldboy will feature the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes, and visceral style that made the film a classic."

Oldboy grew to fame in the late '90s after Weekly Manga Action began published the series from Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi. In the original series, the manga tells the story of Shinichi Goto, a man who finds himself freed suddenly from an isolated private prison after a decade. He goes on to hunt for those who imprisoned him and learn why he was being targeted.

Of course, the Japanese series went on to influence Park who adapted the manga in 2003. The movie Oldboy makes liberal changes to the manga's story, but at its heart, all of the action is there. Park recruited stars Choi Min-sik and Yoo Ji-tae to bring the story to life. And in the wake of its 20th anniversary, Oldboy is just as good now as it ever was.

What do you think about this Oldboy order? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!