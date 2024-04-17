Kakegurui Creator Is Ready to Bring New Series Stateside

Many manga artists might be known for one major property that is considered a "masterpiece" on their resume, but this doesn't mean that mangakas will stick to a single lane in their careers. Such is the case with creator Homura Kawamoto, the one responsible for the creation of the dark gambling series known as Kakegurui. In creating Porter of Heroes, Kawamoto has created a decidedly different tale that not only changes the environment from the classroom to a fantasy world but also shifts genres as well.

For those unfamiliar with Kakegurui, the series has received an anime series on Netflix and a spin-off series that arrived recently on the streaming service. In the gambling story, a class system has been created in one high school, wherein the main character acts as a new face in the university. Having a knack for gambling herself, main character Yumeko Jabami starts participating in games of chance that are often rigged by the higher-ups in the system, working her way to the top of the charts and often causing her opponents to be kicked off their "thrones".

Porter of Heroes Isn't Quite Like Kakegurui

Porter of Heroes first began its run in 2022, but anime fans in North America haven't had the opportunity to check out the fantasy tale with a protagonist who is more than they appear to be. No anime adaptation has been confirmed as of yet for the heroes, but you can get a jump start on the series before it's potential small screen arrival. You can read the first chapters of the new series on Manga Up right now by clicking here.

If you want to know more about the story of Porter of Heroes, here's how publisher Square Enix describes the series, "Within the hero's party is the world's strongest porter—and together, they've finally defeated the demon lord. Now that the party's penultimate goal has been met, the porter, Liddie, decides to follow his dream of becoming an adventurer! While his battle-related skills are close to none, he's blissfully unaware of just how strong he actually is!"

