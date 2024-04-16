Marvel Launches Special Viz Media Partnership

Viz Media has raking in more attention than ever these days. The publisher is one of the biggest in manga stateside, and sales have been booming these past few years. When it comes to graphic novels, manga sales account for the majority of earnings in the United States. And now, Viz Media has announced it is teaming up with Marvel Comics for a digital partnership.

"Today, Viz Media is thrilled to announce these Super Hero stories have a new digital home on the Viz Manga digital service," Marvel Comics announced earlier today in a special statement. Thanks to this deal, Viz Media's Shonen Jump app will now host a slew of top-tier Marvel manga series including Deadpool: Samurai and more.

"Viz Manga subscribers can look forward to reading stories featuring fan-favorite characters from popular titles, including Deadpool: Samurai, Wolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red, and Marvel's Secret Reverse. And coming Fall 2024, readers can catch up on Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, and the highly anticipated manga adaptation of X-Men: The Manga: Remastered," the announcement reads.

For those unfamiliar with the Shonen Jump app, it is the go-to place for manga binging. The digital app can be accessed on iOS and Android with ease. Users can access more than 10,000 chapters of Shonen Jump hits from My Hero Academia to Dragon Ball and beyond. For less than $25 USD a year, you can read all of the shonen goodies you want, and now Marvel Comics is sweetening the deal with its additions.

Right now, Marvel and Viz Media are planning a special promotion for subscribers to celebrate this partnership. "To celebrate, Viz Manga and Marvel Unlimited are offering a special co-promotion for exclusive, limited-time one-month gift subscriptions to each other's service for current subscribers. Marvel Unlimited subscribers will be able to complete their fandom by reading new stories set in the Marvel Universe featuring their favorite characters. And VIZ Manga subscribers will be given a rare opportunity to explore Marvel's vast library."

If you are ready to check out Viz Media's massive library, you can check out the Shonen Jump app now. And of course, Marvel Unlimited is available to satisfy comic lovers who want to brush up on their MCU history.

What do you think about this new Marvel collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!