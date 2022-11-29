New Report Reveals Manga's Top-Selling Series of 2022

Manga may have been an obscure market at one point in time, but these days? Well, the industry is selling volumes hand over foot. In recent years, the manga industry has blown sales of Western comics out of the water, and it seems they are on the rise. After all, a new report is out for the 2022 fiscal year, and it shows which series sold the most.

So do you have any guesses about the winner? You better put your vote down now because we are diving into the results below!

The update went live from Oricon earlier today as the organization released its findings for 2022. It was there fans learned shonen dominated sales as usual, and Gege Akutami came out on top thanks to his horde of jujutsu sorcerers. So for those interested, you can check on the top ten list below:

Jujutsu Kaisen



Tokyo Revengers



Spy x Family



One Piece



My Hero Academia



Kingdom



Blue Lock



Chainsaw Man



Do Not Say Mystery



Kaiju No. 8



Clearly, the Oricon list is filled with top-tier titles, and Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to these rankings. Akutami's manga has sold well since its debut, and its adaptation into an anime by Studio MAPPA only brought it more fame. The same can be said for hits like Chainsaw Man, but not every series on this list has an anime.

In fact, Do Not Say Mystery and Kaiju No. 8 have yet to nab shows. Series like Blue Lock only just got adapted alongside Chainsaw Man. And of course, who can forget Spy x Family given how big of a hit it has become. Of course, One Piece and My Hero Academia are returning favorites on this list, and their anime series are ongoing. And as for Tokyo Revengers, well – the manga just ended this fall with a rather controversial finale.

Obviously, manga has a number of hot-selling titles, and more are going live by the day. Series like Sakamoto Days and Akane Bayashi are growing in popularity, so don't be shocked if they make Oricon's list some day. But as for 2022, it looks like Gojo and the gang are taking home the gold.

What do you make of this sales record for 2022? Do any of these entries surprise you...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.