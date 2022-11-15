Tokyo Revengers Creator Addresses the Manga's Ending

Today marks the end of an era, manga fans. After more than five years, Tokyo Revengers has come to an end. The series just released its final chapter under creator Ken Wakui, and if you haven't heard, the finale has sparked a fair bit of drama online. And now, the artist is speaking out on the whole thing.

Over on Twitter, Wakui posted a note to fans addressing the final chapter of Tokyo Revengers now that it is out. The message, as you can see below, includes a special sketch including Mikey, Takemichi, and more. And of course, Wakui's note thanks fans for sticking with the series from beginning to end.

"Today... marks the final chapter of Tokyo Revengers. It's been five and a half years since the series began, and I've drawn its latest chapters with tears in my eyes and laughed during its comedic scenes. Thank you very much to the readers who had the best time with me and the Manji members all these years," he wrote.

The Controversy Explained

Of course, Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 has a lot to unpack as a finale, but fans are not going into the update with open minds. Their interest was knocked to the wayside recently when Wakui posted the series' penultimate chapter. It was there a time-travel plot twist took readers by surprise and upended the series for many. After all, Tokyo Revengers built up high stakes in its final act, but chapter 277 dashed them all by sending Mickey and Takemichi back in time. It was there the two chose to relive life and dissolve the Manji gang after a speedrun of sorts. So obviously, that revelation took fans off guard.

Now, chapter 278 is wrapping up the wild twist, and fans are as unhappy about the time-travel save as ever. Though some are admittedly fine with the move, others have gone so far as to label Tokyo Revengers' finale as the worst in recent shonen history. But at the end of the day, well – fans are going to have to agree to disagree about the manga's controversial close.

What do you make of Tokyo Revengers' ending? Have you kept up with the manga all this time?