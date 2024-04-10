MAPPA Studios Loses Fave Yuri on Ice Producer

When it comes to anime, there are plenty of popular studios, and few are mentioned more than MAPPA these days. From Vinland Saga to Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, the production company has created a slew of impressive titles. In the past year or so, the studio's successes have been tempered by employee feedback about MAPPA and its difficult work conditions. And now, it seems the company has lost a fan-fave producer to top things off.

The update comes from Chocolate Inc., a consultant studio in Japan that works on television and film. Not long ago, the company confirmed it added Fuko Noda to its team, and MAPPA Studios fans were surprised by the reveal. After all, Noda oversaw a number of titles at MAPPA including Yuri on Ice.

"Animation producer Fuko Noda. After working at an animation production studio, they have joined Chocolate Inc. They serve as an animation producer for TV series and theatrical works," Chocolate Inc. shared.

For those unfamiliar with Noda, the producer and animator got their big break at MAPPA with Yuri on Ice. They went on to assist on other MAPPA titles like Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Dorohedoro, Maboroshi, and Terror in Resonance. Fans were quick to praise Noda for their impressive art as well as their craft. So as you can imagine, netizens are sad to see Noda leave MAPPA.

This exit is not the only one MAPPA has welcomed recently. Last month, reports confirmed Makoto Kimura had left the studio after working on shows such as Chainsaw Man. The exec has started his own production company in the wake of his exit, leaving MAPPA to shuffle its upper management. Manabu Otsuka still reigns as the studio's president, but a new vice president has stepped up at MAPPA alongside several board members.

Currently, MAPPA is busy with a handful of projects. Jujutsu Kaisen season three is in the works alongside Chainsaw Man's first film. The studio is also busy with projects like Bucchigiri, Hell's Paradise, Zenshu, and more.

What do you think about this MAPPA Studios update?