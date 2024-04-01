MAPPA Announces Management Overhaul in New Report

In the world of anime, there are few companies that have risen quite like MAPPA Studios. Over the past decade, the company has become one of the biggest in the industry thanks to a series of hits. From Jujutsu Kaisen to Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man, the company is thriving even in the face of workplace critiques. And now, the company has fans buzzing over a management overhaul.

The information comes from MAPPA directly as its website updated its management list. The company has a new vice president in Hiroya Hasegawa, and the board of directors has grown with Shuuhei Yabuta. Finally, Keisuke Seshimo has been promoted to executive officer.

As for its top two executives, MAPPA is staying the course. Manabu Otsuka remains the studio's president and CEO. As for the chairman of the board, Masai Maruyama is still in place, and the same goes for other directors like Yasuaki Iwase and Kosuke Hosogai.

If you are curious about these new studio additions, MAPPA has courted some impressive talent. Hasegawa is known best for their work on The Ancient Magus' Bride as well as Xenoblade Chronicles. Not long ago, Hasegawa teamed up with MAPPA on Maboroshi, and now the producer is working as the company's vice president.

There is no telling how this management overhaul will impact MAPPA moving forward. The studio has a number of hits on hand, and MAPPA is working on even more projects. From Jujutsu Kaisen season three to a Chainsaw Man movie, the company is about to be busy. This success is double-edged as MAPPA's popularity has risen in tandem with complaints from its animators. A slew of staffers have come forward with complaints about MAPPA and its work culture. So hopefully, this management overhaul will address some of those complaints.

What do you make of this MAPPA update?