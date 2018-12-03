Marvel Announces Special J-Rock ‘End of the World’ Comic

Marvel Comics might be known best for superheroes, but the publisher isn’t afraid to branch out. After all, the company has tipped fans off to one of its next projects, and it has less to do with Captain America and more with Japanese rock music.

Recently, Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski hit up Japan for Tokyo Comic Con. It was there fans were told the publisher will team up with rock band Sekai no Owari (End of the World) for a special comic.

According to reports, the original comic has been in the works for some time. The project was brought up about two years ago, and Cebulski said the collaboration was a natural fit. Even though Marvel Comics has only done original comics for a select few bands like KISS, Sekai no Owari was a welcome addition to that list. In fact, the editor-in-chief admitted he’s a big fan of Japanese band, and the group shares a love for Marvel as well. (via ANN)

So far, there is no firm release date for the comic, but it will be released with a few other collaborative pieces. Not only will Marvel published an original comic reimagining Sekai no Owari as superheroes, but the project will include a music video and a full documentary via Youtube Originals. A trailer for the behind-the-scenes short can be found above, and it shows off more of the comic.

As it turns out, Sekai no Owari will be turned into superheroes with this comic, and each member will be given a unique persona. For instance, DJ Love will be represented by Crack, a hero who loses more of what’s most precious to them the more they fight. The rest of the band members will be shown through heroes like Dream Weaver, Needle Man, and Lost Man.

For those curious about the comic’s creative team, Greg Park thought up its initial concept and penned the script. Takeshi Miyazawa was tasked with drawing the original piece while Ian Herring did coloring.

So, will you be checking out this special Marvel, J-rock collaboration? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!