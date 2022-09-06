Marvel Studios Artist to Launch New Manga Series

When it comes to manga, the industry is able to tell just about any story, and the industry is thriving thanks to its robust versatility. From slice-of-life romances to supernatural mysteries, the medium can do it all, and that also includes superheroes. In fact, titles like My Hero Academia can go toe-to-toe with the best Western comics, and now one Marvel artist is putting down their work stateside to bring their own manga to life.

The report comes straight from the artist themselves as you can see below. CG artist Takuma Tokashiki posted a message for fans confirmed their original manga is on the way, and Kodansha will publish the first chapter of Lili-Men this September.

If this artist's name does not sound familiar to you, you will definitely know their work. Up until recently, Tokashiki was working with Marvel Studios to bring its newest phase of films to life. They've been credited on MCU entires like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And according to the CG artist, more of their work will join the MCU when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released.

Of course, Tokashiki did end up leaving their gig at Marvel Studios to do their own manga. Now, fans are curious to see how Lili-Men will fair with readers. The series is set in a world where humans have been warring with succubi for eternity. The tides change in humanity's favor when a so-called king is born who is fabled to end the conflict. But like most heroes know, this king's greatest feats can only be achieved once tragedy has molded them into a hero.

