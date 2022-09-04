Elden Ring Is Launching an Official Manga

Elden Ring is one of the biggest games to come out in the last year, and its popularity has spread the globe by now. In fact, the punishing game has sold over 16 million copies at this point, and the count is rising. Of course, this means Elden Ring is exploring other means of expansion outside of gaming, and Comic Walker just helped the IP with its very own manga.

Over in Japan, Comic Walker took fans by surprise when they uploaded a new series based on Elden Ring. The special series is available to read in 12 languages, so you can check it out here. And as for its creator, Nikiichi Tobita is overseeing the manga's artwork.

Want to know more about this web manga? You can check out the official synopsis for Elden Ring: The Road to Erdtree below:

"Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave-naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina. She urges him to follow the guidance of grace to the Erdtree that looms over the Lands Between. But it won't be an easy road; a cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way-Patches the Untethered, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and of course, Ranni the Witch...With little but a loincloth between Aseo and certain death, he strikes out for the first stop on his quest: Stormveil Castle. Will he make it there, or will his journey end before it even begins?"

READ MORE: One Piece Joins Elden Ring with Terrifying Yonko Mod | Elden Ring Is Getting a Tabletop Roleplaying Game

Of course, fans of the Elden Ring game will no doubt love the lore in this manga, so The Road to Erdtree is a must-read. Even those who aren't a fan of the game can get into its high-fantasy action and brutal bosses. And if it happens to convince a few readers to pick up the game at long last, well – it would seem the Elden Ring manga did its job.

Will you be checking out this Elden Ring manga? Does this game need a full-blown anime adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.