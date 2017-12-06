‘Mary and The Witch’s Flower’ Releases English Dub Trailer

Fans have been waiting to hear the English language dub of Mary and the Witch’s Flower as soon as it was announced and now the wait is over!

The first trailer for the English language version for Studio Ponoc’s Mary and the Witch’s Flower featuring the likes of Kate Winslet, Jim Broadbent, and The BFG’s breakout star Ruby Barnhill as the lead character, Mary.

GKIDS and Fathom Events will screen the film on January 18, with a worldwide release on January 19. This premiere event will host two different versions of the film. The Japanese language original with English subtitles will start at 8:00 P.M. and the English language dub will begin an hour before at 7:00 P.M. These premiere event screenings will also feature an interview with the director and commemorative gift.

Mary and The Witch’s Flower is directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, who directed Studio Ghibli’s When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arietty (Arietty in its native Japan). He also wrote the script with Riko Sakaguchi, who wrote for The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. When Marnie Was There’s Takatsugu Muramatsu composed the music for the film, and many former Studio Ghibli members also contributed to the film overall.

Mary and The Witch’s Flower is based off of Mary Stuart’s The Little Broomstick. The story follows a little girl named Mary, who finds a mysterious flower which grants her the powers of a witch for a single night. It is Studio Ponoc’s first feature film, which is a studio comprised of many former Studio Ghibli employees.

Mary and the Witch’s Flower was released in Japan on July 8, 2017 and was distributed by Toho. It screened on over 400 theaters in Japan, and opened at second place overall. Earning 428 million yen during its opening weekend, it fared commercially better than director Yonebayashi’s previous feature film, When Marnie Was There.

The film was licensed for an English language release in North America by GKIDS, and had its world premiere in Los Angeles, CA in October 2017. GKIDS has licensed many memorable anime films such as Mamoru Hosoda’s Summer Wars, Goro Miyazaki’s From Up on Poppy Hill, and Isao Takahata’s The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

Are you excited for the English release of Mary and The Witch's Flower or would you prefer the Japanase dub?