Mashle: Magic And Muscles Releases Episode 3 Promo

Of the many new anime adaptations that have arrived as a part of the 2023 spring season, Mashle: Magic And Muscles has garnered some major attention thanks to its wild premise. Presenting anime fans with the story of Mash Burnedead, the first two episodes by A-1 Pictures gave viewers a look into the tale that imagines One-Punch Man visiting Harry Potter's Hogwarts. Now, with Mash managing to gain acceptance into Easton Magic Academy, a new promo has arrived to give anime fans a look at the next episode of Mashle's first season.

Mash is a character quite like Saitama of One-Punch Man fame, thanks in part to his wild physical strength that allows him to punch his way through magical threats. With the Mashle manga exploring its final saga at present, the Mashle anime still has some major battles and events to follow before it reaches the same point as its source material. Much like ONE's anime series, Mashle revels in Mash's strength and creates some hilarious circumstances to allow him to physically plow through his problems.

Mashle: Magic And Muscles Episode 3

Mashle's Official Twitter Account shared new images from the next episode of its anime adaptation. While the first two episodes of the anime adaptation have presented plenty of allies and enemies to Mash Burnedead, the television series has barely scratched the surface when it comes to the world of Easton. Blasting his way through adversity, it looks like Mash is going to need plenty of creampuffs in his journey to make sure his grandfather is a-ok.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Mashle, here's how the series describes the story of Mash, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"