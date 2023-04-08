Mashle: Magic and Muscles Releases Opening, Ending: Watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has finally made its anime adaptation debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting during the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and to celebrate its first episode, Mashle: Magic and Muscles has also released its official opening and ending theme sequences for the new anime! Hajime Komoto's original Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is now in the midst of its final arc, but fans who are curious to check out the series now have the best way to start from the beginning as it has made the jump from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new anime adaptation.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' opening theme is titled "Knock Out" as performed by Taiiku Okazaki, and you can check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter. The ending theme is titled "Cream Puff Funk" as performed by Philosophy no Dance, and you can check out a creditless version of the ending theme sequence in the video above. With the Mashle anime now in high gear, it's time to tune in and see what the fuss is about this Spring!

MASHLE TV Anime Opening Theme 'Knock Out' by Taiiku Okazaki. pic.twitter.com/jc2BLigYJU — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 7, 2023

How to Watch Mashle Anime

Directed by Tomonari Tanaka for A-1 Pictures, Mashle: Magic and Muscles features a main voice cast with the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Hiroaki Hirata as the narrator. You can now check out Mashle: Magic and Muscles streaming its episode with Crunchyroll and they begin to tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic."

The synopsis continues with, "All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

How do you like the opening and ending for the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!