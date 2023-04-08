Mashle Anime Celebrates Premiere With Special Poster

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has made its highly anticipated anime adaptation debut as part of the new wave of releases we're getting during the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Mashle: Magic and Muscles is celebrating the premiere of its very first episode with a special poster! Hajime Komoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga might be working its way through its final fight, but now fans have been able to jump into the story from the very beginning with a new anime! But as the Mashle anime kicks off its run, fans are definitely curious to see whether or not it sticks the landing.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has now premiered its very first episode around the world, and the Mashle anime is going all out for the occasion with a special new poster showing off a closer look at the main hero, Mash Burnedead. The Mashle anime premiere introduces Mash and his quirks to fans, and the poster teases his next major goal as he's been forced to enroll in a magic academy despite the fact he can't use magic at all. Check out the Mashle anime's poster for Episode 1 below:

Mashle Anime: What to Know

Directed by Tomonari Tanaka for A-1 Pictures, Mashle: Magic and Muscles features a main voice cast of Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Hiroaki Hirata as the narrator. You can now check out Mashle: Magic and Muscles streaming its first episode with Crunchyroll, and they will be streaming the rest of the season along their release in Japan. They tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such:

"This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

