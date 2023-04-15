Mashle: Magic & Muscles Creates Its Own Goblet of Fire

Mashle: Magic & Muscles has recently released its second episode, as Mash attempts to gain acceptance to the Easton Magic Academy. With the series having a premise that seems similar to a fusion of One-Punch Man and Harry Potter, Mash's first major magical contest appears like a twisted version of the Goblet of Fire. Luckily for Mash, his wild strength has once again given him the upper hand, despite the challenges he faced in this wild new entrance exam to one of his world's most prestigious academies.

For those who might need a breakdown of what transpired in the first installment of the Mashle anime, the young man known as Mash Burnedead was forced to attempt to become the "Divine Visionary" at Easton Magic Academy. In confronting the police officer, Brad Coleman, in the first installment of the anime adaptation, Mash is tasked with achieving this high honor, or else both himself and his beloved grandfather would be hounded by the government for the rest of their days. Of course, considering that Mash is able to seemingly defeat most magic using his fists alone, the preliminary exam for Easton is one that he is able to handily tear through.

Goblet of Mash

Much like Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire, Mash finds himself stuck inside a maze as part of his initial exam. Encountering a fellow female student in Lemon Irvine, Mash finds himself attempting to help her out of the maze, before coming to the realization that she has been tasked to stop him. Luckily for her, Burnedead is a kind enough guy to help her escape from a deadly sphynx that attempted to take her life.

If you wanted to check out the first two episodes of Mashle: Magic And Muscles, they can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the magical comedy anime, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"