Mashle: Magic And Muscles Reveals Season 2 Release Date

Mashle: Magic And Muscles might have ended its manga in 2023, but there are still plenty of stories left to adapt for the popular anime series. Confirming that a second season was on the way this year, the anime adaptation hasn't just revealed when fans can expect Mash Burnedead to return, but has also shared a new trailer to give anime viewers a sneak preview of what's to come. While Mash might have gained entry to the prestigious magical academy, becoming the next Divine Visionary will be a completely different story.

The story of Mashle: Magic And Muscles has a hilarious premise, as Mash is closer to the star of One-Punch Man, Saitama, than perhaps any other anime character. While Mash has no magical ability to speak of, his inhuman strength has not only allowed him to deal with any threat sent his way, it also allows him to fool fellow students and teachers into believing that he's a prodigy sorcerer. More than a few references have been peppered throughout the series to the magical world of Harry Potter, and anime viewers can expect even more nods in the future. The second season will adapt "The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc" and will hurl some wild threats Mash's way.

Mashle Season 2 Release Date

Mashle: Magic And Muscles' second season will air on January 6th of next year, meaning that anime fans only have a few weeks before Mash returns to the small screen. The news was dropped as a part of this year's Jump Festa, which has already revealed some major news when it comes to series like My Hero Academia, Haikyuu, Dandadan, and many more.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first season of Mashle: Magic And Muscles, it can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the adventure following Mash Burnedead, "This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!"

Are you hyped for Mash's 2024 return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Magic And Muscles.