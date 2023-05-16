Mashle: Muscles And Magic Anime Announces Special Episode

One of the biggest new anime of the spring 2023 season has been the story focused on the young would-be wizard, Mash Burnedead. Mashle: Magic And Muscles follows our protagonist who has little to no knowledge in the realm of magic, but has trained himself to the point wherein his strength almost is on a similar plane as Saitama, aka One-Punch Man. With the first season only a few episodes in, the anime adaptation has announced that this week will see the release of a special episode.

Mashle clearly pays homage to the Harry Potter series, as Mash attempts to enter a magical school that has more than a few similarities to Hogwarts. While Burnedead doesn't have the slightest idea how to perform any magical spells, his wild strength has allowed him to pull off feats such as pretending to fly a broom by kicking his legs so hard that he hovers above the air. While the Mashle anime still might have additional seasons ahead of it, the Mashle manga is currently in the throes of its final arc as our powerful protagonist continues his quest to become the "Divine Visionary". Needless to say, the series has left its mark on the anime community.

Mashle: Magic And Specials

Mashle's special episode will arrive this week on May 19th. Holding the title, "Mash Burnedead and the Mysterious Letter", the anime adaptation also released a handful of new images that shows off the young students of Easton Magic Academy. Regardless of what transpires in this upcoming installment, it's clear that Mash is going to be chowing down on plenty of cream puffs.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Mashle: Magic And Muscles, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the magical, hilarious story, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell."