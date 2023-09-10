Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Reveals First Look at New Characters

Mashle: Magic and Muscles made its official anime adaptation debut earlier this year as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it was announced shortly after the first season's final episode that a second season was already in the works. Currently scheduled for a release next year, Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be taking on The Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc from Hajime Komoto's original manga series when it premieres its new episode. This means more characters will be added to the mix, and now fans have gotten the first look at some of the new faces coming our way.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 is gearing up for its premiere next year as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and it was one of the many new anime releases previewed during the recent Aniplex Online Fest 2023 this past weekend. While not much was revealed for the new season itself, it did come with the first character designs for some new additions taking part in the Divine Visionary Selection Exam with Ryoh Grantz, Orter Madl, and Margarette Macaron. No voice actors have been announced yet, but check them out below.

How to Watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

Mashle: Magic and Muscles might have ended its official manga run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this year, but the anime is returning with Season 2 of the anime next January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. A concrete release date or international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this writing, but you can catch up with all of the first season's episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such:

"This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

Are you excited to check out Mashle Season 2 when it premieres next year?