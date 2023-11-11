Mashle: Magic & Muscles Drops Season 2 Trailer

Mashle: Magic And Muscles was one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive this year. Focusing on a super-powered protagonist known as Mash Burnedead, the television series, according to many anime fans, is a mix between Harry Potter and One-Punch Man. Set to return in January of next year, a new trailer has arrived to hint at the next chapters of Mash attempting to become the next Divine Visionary.

Like many other anime series, Mashle: Magic And Muscles is adapted from a manga. Much like Demon Slayer, the story of Mash has already come to a close in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, though that doesn't mean that there aren't more than a few seasons ahead of it. When last we left Mash, he had managed to gain acceptance into his world's premiere magical school, even though he has no magical power to speak of. Luckily, Mash has a major ace up his sleeve as he is able to rely on his inhuman strength to trick sorcerers into thinking that he is a world-renowned wizard.

Mashle: Magic And Muscles Season 2 Trailer

If you haven't had the chance to catch the story of Mash Burnedead, the first season is currently available on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

Are you hyped for the return of Mash Burnedead? What did you think of the first season of Mashle? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mashle and his fellow sorcerers.