Mashle: Magic and Muscles Releases Final Chapter: Read

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has officially come to an end after three years with the newest and final chapter of the manga released in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine! While the anime adaptation for Hajime Komoto's original Mashle manga is gearing up to return for Season 2, the end of the manga has been in the works for quite a while. Starting the final arc of the Mashle manga in Spring last year, Mash Burnedead and his friends have been taking on their strongest opponents yet. But after tons of struggle, the fight has finally come to an end.

With the previous chapters of the Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga ending the fight between Mash and Innocent Zero after the evil wizard tried to destroy the world with his control over time, Mash ended up giving the villain one final chance and decided not to hold a grudge. This led to the villain ultimately using his time magic to rewind all of the damage that had been done in the penultimate chapter of the series, and now it all came to an end with the rest of the world recognizing Mash for all of his efforts despite not having any magic power of his own.

How Does Mashle End?

The "Super Climax" seen in Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 161 saw Innocent Zero rewinding all of the damage he's done over the course of the final battles, and brought all of the fallen fighters back to life as a result. This restored Mash's heart back into his chest as well. Several months later it's revealed that Mash will be the first person without any magic of his own as the next Divine Visionary, and the penultimate chapter ended with Mash getting ready for his next promotion. With Chapter 162 now ending the series, it's revealed that Mash actually had no desire to accept this promotion and blew off the ceremony.

Mash was just happy that this magic filled society (which had looked down on those without magic like him) accepted someone without magic to such an extent, and really just wants to pursue is dream of opening his own bakery with a special cream puff recipe he's whipped up. Turning down invitations to become a Divine Visionary, it's soon revealed that Mash and all of his friends went on to have many more happy adventures and lived happy and in peace as discrimination against those without magic soon came to an end.

You can find the final chapter (and the rest of Mashle: Magic and Muscles' manga) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.