Mashle: Magic & Muscles Cosplay Captures The Magic of Mash

Mashle: Magic & Muscles has given fans two hard-hitting anime seasons, with the recent batch of episodes recently coming to a close as Mash Burnedead continues his quest to become the new Divine Visionary. The major twist of the anime franchise is that Mash is forced to join a magical academy even though he is completely bereft of magical abilities. Luckily, Mash has a strength level that is able to sell the idea that he is an all-powerful wizard in some hilarious ways.

Following the successful second season, anime fans are waiting to hear if a third season is on the way. With the first two seasons of Magic & Muscles produced by A-1 Pictures, the production house has already confirmed that it is bringing another major anime franchise back to the small screen in Solo Leveling's second season. Should A-1 continue Mash Burnedead's story, they won't have much more material to cover from the manga, as the series came to an end in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in July of last year. Luckily, there are still some big battles in Mash's anime future if A-1 continues to follow his story on the small screen.

Mashle: Cosplay & Muscles

Mashle might be wildly powerful in the strength department, but you might not be able to tell from his personality. Rather than being aggressive, Mash for the most part just goes with the flow in his shonen series as he is working to become the Divine Visionary only to save his grandfather's life. Burnedead wouldn't be the same character if he wasn't chowing down on a creampuff, which the cosplayer is able to effectively demonstrate below.

If you haven't caught the first two seasons of Mashle: Magic & Muscles, they're available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of Mash, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"