Mashle Creator Honors Season 2 Finale With Special Sketch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has brought Season 2 of the anime to an end, and the creator behind it all is celebrating it with some special new art! Mashle: Magic and Muscles made its way onto the anime scene last year, and surprised fans with its new take on magical school stories by punching straight through it with the strength of its main character. Hajime Komoto's original manga series ended its run some time ago, but the anime has helped keep the franchise alive as more fans are introduced to its unique blend of action and comedy not seen anywhere else.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles ended Season 2 of the anime with the release of its final episode heading into the new wave of anime coming this Spring, and unfortunately it has yet to be revealed if there are any plans to continue the series as of the time of this publication. But to help honor how far the anime has come with the first two seasons of the series, original series creator Hajime Komoto has shared a special sketch of its main cast to thank fans for all of their support of the anime so far. Check it out below:

How to Watch Mashle Season 2

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has now ended its run with the final episode of Season 2, and has not yet announced if the anime will return in the future. There's a good chance considering how much left of the manga there could still be adapted, and Season 2 ends right in the middle of the Divine Visionary Arc so there are still many more characters, battles, and plots left unresolved. But as of right now, you can check out the anime's first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such:

"This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

