Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Has Fans Geeking Out
He-Man has made a big comeback this year, and fans are all into the Masters of the Universe. Not long ago, Kevin Smith brought the show back with his own sequel to the cartoon. The animated series gave a dark take on Prince Adam's feud with Skeletor, and some admitted they wanted a more family-friendly remake. And now, it seems Netflix is doing just that with a new series.
If you did not hear, Netflix has a new He-Man show in the works. The CG animated series will be a trip for the whole family as fans watch Prince Adam undergo all sorts of adventures in Eternia. With Skeletor on the prowl, this show looks like it will be a fun one to watch, but fans are somewhat split.
A new generation of Masters will unlock their power.
HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE comes to Netflix on September 16th. pic.twitter.com/JPctPICVcr— Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) August 19, 2021
As you can see below, the fandom is stuck somewhere between excitement and worry. On one hand, another series will be fun to watch, and it gives He-Man a chance to have some exciting adventures. On the other hand, there is a fear that too much He-Man is a bad thing. Toxic fandom tendencies never mix well with remakes, so He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has high standards to hit. And if it fails to meet those expectations, well - it isn't hard to imagine the backlash that will follow.
For now, fans can only wait and see how this He-Man series turns out. The show is slated to drop on September 16, so there is less than a month to go. So by the power of Castle Grayskull, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe better work out!
What do you think about this new Masters of the Universe cartoon? Will you be watching? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Get Hyped
I know it's a low bar but the new reboot looks recognizably like He-Man to me. I'm excited pic.twitter.com/hoUIrwKhbc— Battle Armor Dad (@BattleArmorDad1) August 19, 2021
Thumbs Up
Watching this I'm suddenly realizing how weird it was that previous versions of Adam/He-Man only powered up him and Cringer/Battle Cat.
Why the fuck DIDN'T he power up the rest of the, you know, MASTERS of the Universe? I like what I'm seeing here https://t.co/abK9rQdkgs— 🏳️⚧️ Kathryn Gibes 🔜 DenFur ✨ (@TransSalamander) August 19, 2021
Things to Consider
Saw the trailer for this and THOUGHTS.— Exalted Speed Force (@Exalted_Speed) August 19, 2021
*Like the idea of He-man giving his powers to others, clearly cribbed from Recent Shazam stuff but a neat idea
*Like that it's trying to be it's own thing but keep brand elements in
*Don't like the quipy dialogue as much. pic.twitter.com/I8qmaN0p2f
Who's Who?
the new he-man really looking like a bad triple h figure pic.twitter.com/bb6FsaFF7Z— Toastshake (@Toastshake1) August 19, 2021
Buy One, Get One
Me after seeing the new He-Man news: pic.twitter.com/0xR94lL8mV— Emmanuel Esparza 💀 (@EightBitArt) August 19, 2021
Well..? Let's See
For those of you that complained and couldn't handle a more adult He-Man story for whatever reason.....here you go. Hopefully this doesn't ruin your childhood too.#Netflix #heman #mastersoftheuniverse pic.twitter.com/Ai2znxW1r5— thekevindaggerexp (@KevinDagger) August 19, 2021
So...
So Netflix can pop out two He-Man reboots within a month of each other and we still can't get a She-Ra movie? pic.twitter.com/6O8NRY6GBY— Junipurr Lycan ❤️💜💙 (@JunipurrL) August 19, 2021