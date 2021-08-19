Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Has Fans Geeking Out

He-Man has made a big comeback this year, and fans are all into the Masters of the Universe. Not long ago, Kevin Smith brought the show back with his own sequel to the cartoon. The animated series gave a dark take on Prince Adam's feud with Skeletor, and some admitted they wanted a more family-friendly remake. And now, it seems Netflix is doing just that with a new series.

If you did not hear, Netflix has a new He-Man show in the works. The CG animated series will be a trip for the whole family as fans watch Prince Adam undergo all sorts of adventures in Eternia. With Skeletor on the prowl, this show looks like it will be a fun one to watch, but fans are somewhat split.

A new generation of Masters will unlock their power. HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE comes to Netflix on September 16th. pic.twitter.com/JPctPICVcr — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) August 19, 2021

As you can see below, the fandom is stuck somewhere between excitement and worry. On one hand, another series will be fun to watch, and it gives He-Man a chance to have some exciting adventures. On the other hand, there is a fear that too much He-Man is a bad thing. Toxic fandom tendencies never mix well with remakes, so He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has high standards to hit. And if it fails to meet those expectations, well - it isn't hard to imagine the backlash that will follow.

For now, fans can only wait and see how this He-Man series turns out. The show is slated to drop on September 16, so there is less than a month to go. So by the power of Castle Grayskull, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe better work out!

