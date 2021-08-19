Netflix's Other He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Series Gets Toys From Mattel

You may have forgotten all about it in the hype surrounding Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation series, but there's another He-Man animated series headed to Netflix this year. Today, Mattel revealed that He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will begin streaming on September 16th, and, naturally, the announcement has been paired with a trailer and a wave of new toys from the show.

The show will offer a reimagined storyline and new high-tech take on the world of Eternia, which you'll get a taste of in the trailer and when viewing the new toys in the gallery below. Classic characters like He-Man, Skeletor, Man-at-Arms and Trap Jaw have been completely redesigned with an emphasis on heavy armor and even heavier weapons. Seriously - He-Man and Skeletor are riding motorcycles now.

The He-Man and the Masters of the Universe collection from Mattel includes the following releases:

Standard, articulated action figures with an attack and/or projectile feature ($9.99)

Large 8.5-inch action figures ($12.99)

A MOTU Origins 8.5-inch He-Man figure in Battle Armor with 5-points of articulation and a spring-loaded attack function ($19.99)

He-Man and Skeletor motorcycle vehicle packs with 5.5-inch figures and a spring-loaded attack feature ($19.99)

The Snake Mountain Throne Playset with a throne room, moveable battle platform and controllable giant Havoc Serpent - if you strike the serpent enough times and the throne ejects - $29.99

All of the He-Man toys will be available to order here at Walmart starting on October 1st. You can take a closer look at the figures in the gallery below.

You'll notice that He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has "He-Man" right there in the title, so it should avoid the controversy that's plagued the Kevin Smith series - even though Revelation will obviously include the character in the future. The question is - what do you think about the latest take on MOTU?

