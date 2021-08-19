He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Trailer Released by Netflix

✖

Just a few weeks after Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation premiered its first volume of episodes, Netflix has revealed the first official trailer and release date (September 16th) for their other He-Man-themed series. Simply titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, this version of the material is geared more toward a younger audience. A previously released description for the series reads: "On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?"

"Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base," Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development, Mattel said previously. "The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them."

In a previously publicized "Virtual Analyst Day Meeting," Mattel called the new series "a fun reboot for kids, bringing in a whole new generation of enthusiasts," adding: "Masters of the Universe has been a top priority since we began leveraging our catalog IP – and we’ve done it right. We’ve built tremendous anticipation and buzz among the many loyal fans of the franchise. We have world-class talent co-creating with us.”

Notable companies behind other animated Netflix shows House of Cool (Kid Cosmic, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) and CGCG (Trollhunters) are providing animation services for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Emmy-winner Jeff Matsuda (The Batman, TMNT) and Susan Corbin (Voltron) are also on board as producers. Bryan Q Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) is story editor.