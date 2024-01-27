Masters of The Universe: Revolution Teases The Live-Action Film is Canon

In 1987, Masters of the Universe released a live-action film that saw Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella taking on the roles of He-Man and Skeletor. The movie never received a sequel, but the franchise has created quite a few projects in the world of animation since the 1980s. Masters of The Universe: Revolution is the latest animated project to hit Netflix, not only seeing Eternia make a comeback but hinting at the idea that the first live-action take on Castle Greyskull might have happened in this universe.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Masters of The Universe: Revolution, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Skeletor is back in the latest animated series, and he has switched from sorcery to technology to better aid his current masters, Motherboard and Hordak. Taking down this new villainous collective has He-Man and his allies scrambling to find new ways to increase their strength, leaving "Man At War" and Orko to visit a character that was originally introduced in the 1987 film. Masters of The Universe: Revolution marks the first time that Gwildor makes an appearance in the animated format, and his interaction with the former "Man At Arms" hints at the idea that the live-action movie actually happened here.

(Photo: Netflix & Cannon Group)

Masters of The Universe: Worlds Collide

When Man At War and Orko approach Gwildor to help re-forge the Sword of Power, He-Man's allies hint at the idea that this isn't the first time that Gwildor and Man At War shared an adventure. While not flat out confirming that the events of the live-action film took place, Mat At War asks for Gwildor to remember the time that they "traveled across the universe together".

Masters of The Universe: Revolution released five new episodes for its latest season, though the future remains a mystery for this new take on Eternia. Luckily, Netflix planted seeds for He-Man's future as the final episode has not one, but two post-credits scenes that hint at what is to come. With characters from the live-action film and the franchise's past making comebacks in both Revelation and Revolution, the showrunners clearly have an affinity for Castle Greyskull's universe.

