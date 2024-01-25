Masters of The Universe: Revolution is Now on Netflix

The second series following the new take on He-Man and the Masters of The Universe is now streaming on Netflix.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation took the opportunity to throw some major changes at the protectors of Eternia, and the next chapter is now available to stream on Netflix in Masters of The Universe: Revolution. While Skeletor was defeated in the first series, this follow-up is aiming to give the skull-faced villain a technological upgrade and introduce some old villains in a brand new way. Bringing back several players from the original cast, some new voice actors have arrived in Revolution to round out the cast.

If you didn't have the opportunity to check out Masters of The Universe: Revelation, the series saw both He-Man and Skeletor presumed dead from the very start. Prince Adam and the main antagonist were eventually brought back to life, with the forces fo light winning the day. Unfortunately, a new threat is looming in "Motherboard", a technological figure that was able to amass power and followers when magic was waning in the land. With Skeletor gaining some technological talents, the classic villain Hordak is also slated to appear.

The Revolution Begins

You can check out the first five episodes of Revolution on Netflix streaming now. While it hasn't been confirmed that there will be a second half of the new series, we could see Masters of The Universe taking the same tactic as the previous season and releasing new installments at a later date.

He-Man and friends are coming in HOT! MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/5jOu0FE9QQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 25, 2024

If you want to learn more about this sequel series, here's how Netflix describes the "Revolution", "It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

Do you think Revolution will stand toe-to-toe with Revelation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.