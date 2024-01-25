Masters of The Universe: Revolution's Premiere Kicks Off With Giant Cliffhanger

Masters of The Universe: Revelation ended its first episode by seeing He-Man and Skeletor seemingly die in battle, meaning that the sequel series, Revolution, had a high bar to climb when it came to creating a surprising cliffhanger. Luckily, Netflix's original animated series was able to do just that by seeing a surprising character make their first appearance in the reboot. With five episodes currently streaming, Masters of The Universe: Revolution found quite a few ways to surprise viewers in its premiere installment.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the first episode of Masters Of The Universe: Revolution, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Revolution's first episode sees He-Man and his allies taking the fight to Scare Glow, a classic villain from the original series now voiced by Tony Todd. While Prince Adam and company are able to claim victory, their win is short-lived as King Randor falls thanks to an undisclosed illness. Randor does indeed die in the first episode, leaving Eternia without a king to rule it. As Adam struggles with whether or not to take the crown, a surprise contender to the throne arrives in Randor's brother, Keldor.

(Photo: Netflix)

The Name Keldor Sounds Familiar

Keldor makes a shocking appearance in the final moments of Revolution's first episode, stating that Adam does not need to take the throne if he does not want to. Proclaiming himself the brother of Randor, and thus having a claim to the crown, the arrival of Adam's uncle is merely the tip of the iceberg of the surprises that this current season has in store for viewers. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, longtime fans of the Masters of The Universe franchise should be quite familiar with the name "Keldor" and what his arrival implies.

While Skeletor is a thorn in the side of Eternia once again in the latest season, he's not the only villain who is making an appearance this time around. The classic villain to both He-Man and She-Ra, Hordak, has a significant role to play in Revolution, along with the technological menace known as Motherboard.

What did you think of the shocking return of Keldor to Masters of The Universe: Revolution? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.