Masters of The Universe: Revolution Explores Skeletor's Origin

Masters of The Universe: Revolution is now on Netflix, and the five-episode season has some major surprises in store for long-time fans of Eternia. Along with He-Man's return, the villainous Skeletor has returned to the animated world. This time around, the master of darkness is relying far more on technology than sorcery, with Revolution taking the opportunity to examine how Skeletor came to be the bony antagonist that animation fans have come to love.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Masters of the Universe: Revolution, be forewarned that we will be diving into major spoiler territory for the recently released series. In many takes on He-Man and his allies, Skeletor's origin remains a mystery, but Revolution takes the chance to establish the connection between Prince Adam and the big villain. Skeletor is revealed to in fact be Keldor, the brother of King Randor, making him the uncle of He-Man. This shocking fact is detailed in flashbacks as fans witness the events that saw Keldor exiled from Eternia to start, and placed in a foreign land where he could not take the crown thanks to his origins and blue complexion. Unfortunately, this decision saw Keldor meeting up with the nefarious Hordak and set the stage for Skeletor to be born.

(Photo: Netflix)

How Did Keldor Become Skeletor?

So how does Keldor become the villain with no face in the future? Once the blue-skinned antagonist meets Hordak, the latter takes the former under his wing and begins training him to conquer Eternia. Training with one another in swordsmanship, Hordak offers Skeletor the "Havoc Staff", which grants him mastery of sorcery, but also causes the skin on his face to melt away. Working as an acolyte for Hordak, Skeletor returns to Eternia and begins his quest of trying to take over his former homeland.

Ultimately, Motherboard and Hordak bring back Keldor to have him take the crown following Randor's death. Skeletor, despite taking on his former appearance, did not realize that he was originally Keldor, but when he does learn this fact, he doesn't look too kindly on his higher-ups. While Skeletor survives the events of this latest animated series, he looks far different from the skull-faced villain that we've come to know over the years.

What did you think of Skeletor's origin story in Masters of The Universe: Revolution? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.