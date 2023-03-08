Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution Recasts Supergirl as Teela

Masters of the Universe: Revelation introduced a brand new take on the universe of He-Man, with legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith at the helm to introduce a different iteration of Eternia. With Netflix also releasing a far more "kid friendly" take on Prince Adam and company in He-Man And The Masters of The Universe, Smith confirmed that his animated series would return for a season two. Now, prior to its release, it has been confirmed that Melissa Benoist, the star of CW's Supergirl, will be taking on the role of Teela for the series return titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation previously saw Sarah Michelle Gellar, of Buffy The Vampire Slayer fame, taking on the role of Teela, the He-Man supporting character who acted far more as a protagonist this time around. With Prince Adam and his arch-rival Skeletor seemingly killed in the first episode of the reboot, Teela assembled a ragtag team of heroes and villains in a bid to restore magic to Eternia. Of course, all was not as it seemed and He-Man was resurrected along with Skeletor, as the season one finale gave Teela a very different role moving forward. Masters of the Universe origins' began many years ago and it seems as though He-Man might play a role in pop culture for many more.

A New Teela For A New Season

Benoist herself commented on the upcoming role via a new press release on the recent casting information:

"I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the 'Revolution' family as another bold and fearless heroine. I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela's story with fans."

Fred Soulie, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mattel Television, also added commentary on the recent casting news:

"On the heels of our 40th anniversary, He-Man is more prevalent in pop culture than ever before, which is why we're especially excited to bring the force that is Melissa Benoist into the fold. Melissa already exemplifies every aspect of Teela's formidable personality, and we know that she will continue to showcase the same heart as she did in 'Supergirl,' providing audiences with a new iteration of a classic character synonymous with strength and heroism."

At present, there has been no official release date for Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Via Press Release