Masters of the Universe Cosplay Puts Spooky New Spin on Skeletor

Skeletor returned to TV screens in some cool new ways thanks to Masters of the Universe's new animated offerings, and now one awesome cosplay has put a spooky new spin on the classic baddie! Netflix and Mattel Television worked together on some new takes on the franchise that resulted in not only a new CG series for new eyes, but a sequel series to the classic Filmation production from the 1980s. Masters of the Universe: Revelation introduced new takes on the classic characters, but by the end it was made clear that this was far from the end of this new take on the classic world.

Soon the franchise will be returning with the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revolution, which will pick up from the events of Revelation. It's yet to be revealed exactly what fans can expect to see from this new series, but it has been teased that we will be seeing much more of Skeletor...and in possibly even more forms than we have seen before. One makeover we probably won't see in the new series (though it'd be pretty cool if we did somehow) is from artist @drymartini_cosplay who gives Skeletor a spooky new look on Instagram! Check it out below:

When Masters of the Universe: Revelation's second part hit Netflix hit last year, showrunner Kevin Smith opened up about potential ideas to continue the series in an episode of Fatman Beyond. He's been set to return as showrunner for the new series, so it's good to hear he has a ton of ideas still on the table, "We are in a place now where we get to figure out if we get to go again..." Smith began.

"Based on the first round of episodes, things were looking very positive. Hopefully, based on dropping Part 2 and how many people finished the whole thing...if that's all positive, if we reached what they call 'efficiency' then we might get to do it again," Smith explained before telling fans about potential future seasons, "Fingers crossed, so watch the sh-- out of it if you want to see more. That's how we get to do it again. I hope we get to do it again. It'd be so good to do it again cause I got ideas."

There has yet to be a release window or date set for Masters of the Universe: Revolution just yet, but Skeletor is teased to return alongside the new addition of William Shatner to the cast. It's yet to be revealed what role he'll be playing in the new series either, but it's part of the reason to be very exciting for what could be coming next. What are you hoping to see in Masters of the Universe: Revolution when it releases on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!