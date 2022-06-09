Kevin Smith Confirms Return for Masters of the Universe: Revolution

✖

Masters of the Universe is officially coming back to Netflix for another run. Last year, Masters of the Universe: Revelation ushered in a new era for the heroes and villains of Eternia, with filmmaker Kevin Smith leading the charge for Netflix. On Wednesday, during Netflix's annual Geeked Week event, the streaming service confirmed that another season of the acclaimed animated series was on the way. This one, however, is getting a slightly different title treatment. Instead of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the new installment will be titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Smith will be returning to the franchise for this second installment, which should come as no surprise to fans of the series. Following the announcement, Smith took to Twitter to share his excitement for the next chapter of his Masters of the Universe story.

After Revelation comes REVOLUTION!

I’m ecstatic to be making more @MastersOfficial with @Mattel and @powerhouseanim for @netflix!

Big thanks to everyone who streamed our show last summer! You gave us the Power to go back to Grayskull for another epic Eternian adventure! pic.twitter.com/TlCP8TLnS9 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 8, 2022

Between releasing the first two parts of Revelation last year, Smith was hopeful that there would be another season in the future. Netflix, however, hadn't announced anything official at that time.

"We are in a place now where we get to figure out if we get to go again..." Smith told ComicBook.com. "Based on the first round of episodes, things were looking very positive. Hopefully, based on dropping Part 2 and how many people finished the whole thing...if that's all positive, if we reached what they call 'efficiency' then we might get to do it again," Smith explained before telling fans about potential future seasons, "Fingers crossed, so watch the sh-- out of it if you want to see more. That's how we get to do it again. I hope we get to do it again. It'd be so good to do it again cause I got ideas."

