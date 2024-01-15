Dolph Lundgren Reveals What It Would Take for Him to Return as He-Man

Masters of the Universe movie star Dolph Lundgren speaks on the conditions he requires in order to make a return as live-action He-Man.

Dolph Lundgren is, by now, a certified legend of the screen – and really of life, as well. The Swedish actor, filmmaker, martial artist, and scientist is known for several iconic roles – including that of He-Man. Lundgren portrayed He-Man in the 1987 live-action Masters of the Universe movie adaptation – a role that helped propel him to even bigger heights of mainstream fame, following his breakthrough role as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV.

Recently, Lundgren made a return to his Drago role in the Rocky spinoff sequel Creed II, with Dragon now serving as a coach to his son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). The fact that Dolph Lundgren was willing to re-visit one of his biggest legacy roles made a lot of fans wonder – would he return to another?

Dolph Lundgren Addresses Possible He-Man Movie Return

(Photo: The Cannon Group)

ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Lundgren about his new film Wanted Man, and we had to ask whether there's any chance he could, once again, become a master of the universe:

"[An] Older He-Man? I don't know," Lundgren said. He then jokingly added, that "As long as... my costume can be a little more substantial. It was about the size of a stamp, in those days. I think I'd just have to add a few layers of costume."

While a He-Man return seems too far-fetched Lundgren was more open to returning to a role like The Punisher, whom he played in the 1989 movie The Punisher, following his role as He-Man.

In November of last year, reports started to circulate that Amazon/MGM was considering doing a new version of a Masters of the Universe live-action movie. Adam and Aaron Nee, the filmmakers behind The Lost City, are reportedly attached as directors, with a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi), David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight), and Matt Holloway (Uncharted, Iron Man).

The synopsis for the new Masters of the Universe movie reads as such:

In furthest regions of space the kingdom of Eternia is threatened by the villainous Skeletor and his mischievous armies of darkness. To save his fathers kingdom and protect the lives of those he holds dear young Prince Adam has to retrieve a mythical sword and become the fabled warrior only known as "He-Man".

Wanted Man will be available on digital on January 19th.