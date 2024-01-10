Masters of the Universe: Revolution Poster Released

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is gearing up for its premiere later this month, and Netflix has dropped a cool new poster for the sequel series! Masters of the Universe: Revelation introduced a brand new take on Mattel's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise with Kevin Smith helming as the showrunner, and it was announced that this series would be followed up with a new season. But rather than just be a new season, it's going to be a full sequel series as the He-Man franchise undergoes another makeover with all sorts of new threats on the horizon.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be making its premiere with Netflix later this month, and not only has Skeletor returned to the series with a technology boosted new form, but there will be some major new foes coming along for the ride as well. This includes some new allies for He-Man himself in the new series as well, and Netflix has shared a cool glimpse at many of these new additions with the newest poster for Masters of the Universe: Revolution ahead of its premiere. Check it out below.

feast your eyes on this Masters of the Universe: Revolution art created by the brilliant @NathanBaertsch. (coming to Netflix January 25th) pic.twitter.com/SoPlDXP43T — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 10, 2024

How to Watch Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be premiering with Netflix on January 25th. Kevin Smith will be returning as showrunner for the new series alongside a returning Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor. New additions to the voice cast include Melissa Benoist as Teela, Meg Foster as Motherboard, Keith David as Hordak, and William Shatner in a currently unconfirmed role. As for what to expect from the new series, Netflix teases Masters of the Universe: Revolution as such:

"It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

