Masters of The Universe: Revolution Trailer Reveals Shocking Death

Masters of The Universe: Revolution is set to arrive on Netflix on January 25th this month. Hot on the heels of the events of Masters of The Universe: Revelation, the sequel series has already revealed that a major casualty has happened on the side of the angels. While the details regarding said demise remain a mystery, the passing is sure to have some serious ramifications for Prince Adam and his fellow warriors who continue to defend Eternia and Castle Greyskull.

Masters of The Universe: Revelation started off by seeing, arguably, two of the biggest characters of the franchise die in mortal combat. Both He-Man and Skeletor were thought dead when the animated reboot kicked off, presenting an Eternia that was a far different place as magic had disappeared and enemies were turned into allies. While Adam and Skeletor did return, Revolution has seemingly taken a major player off the board in King Randor.

RIP To The King

The latest trailer for the animated sequel series sees Adam and his fellow heroes mourning the death of King Randor. This new twist also places some heavy responsibility on He-Man's head, as he must debate how he will rule Eternia following the death of his father. With Skeletor now stronger than ever thanks to a technological upgrade, and new threats facing Castle Greyskull, Revolution clearly is ramping things up.

If you want to learn more about this sequel series, here's how Netflix describes the "Revolution", "It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

