Masters of The Universe: Revolution Unveils Skeletor's New Form, Release Date

Masters of The Universe: Revolution has dropped its release date as well as a look at its new very different Skeletor.

What would He-Man be without his number one villain in the realm of Eternia, Skeletor? With the initial series, Masters of The Universe: Revelation changing things up quite a bit when it came to all things Castle Greyskull, a sequel series is preparing to arrive next year that continues the story of Prince Adam and company. Along with dropping its release date, the upcoming series has also given fans a first look at a very different iteration of Skeletor based on the previous season's finale.

While Eternia has primarily been a realm of magic, Revelation took the opportunity to set the stage for a "Techno-Virus Cult" to start seeping into the proceedings thanks to magic being drained from the realm. Led initially by the villain Triklops, the cult worships the being known as Motherboard and encounters Skeletor in the final moments of the season finale. Many fans were left wondering what the fate would be of the antagonist voiced by legendary actor Mark Hamill, and it seems that question has now been answered thanks to Netflix's preview. Skeletor appears to be a full member of the cult, sporting a new look that relies more on technology than the sorcery that he has been relying on in his fight against He-Man.

When Will Masters of The Universe: Revolution Arrive?

Masters of The Universe: Revolution will arrive next year on January 25th. Aside from Motherboard becoming a big player, the series is also hinting at the arrival of Hordak, a villain that has threatened both He-Man and She-Ra throughout the history of Eternia. With this big antagonist slated to arrive next year, could we see a new version of She-Ra hitting Revolution as well?

The rivalry as old as Eternia comes to an epic showdown! With Hordak entering the fray, will Skeletor finally defeat He-Man and his allies in the battle for Eternia? Find out in Masters of the Universe: Revolution, premiering only on Netflix, January 25th. pic.twitter.com/B0pgpITxDy — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 12, 2023

Skeletor had quite the ride in the previous season of Masters of The Universe, seemingly dying in his fight with He-Man during the series' first episode. Revealed to be alive and kicking, the skull-faced foe would eventually find himself teaming up with Prince Adam and the heroes to take on a super-powered Evil-Lyn. When Revolution begins next year, it will be interesting to see what series creator Kevin Smith has in store for Castle Greyskull now that the world of Eternia is such a different place.

