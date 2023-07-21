Masters of The Universe: Revolution Adds Keith David as Major Villain

Masters of The Universe: Revolution will be the follow-up to the animated series, Masters of The Universe: Revelation. Taking a more mature route on the journey of He-Man, Eternia, his allies, and his enemies, Kevin Smith recently revealed some new tidbits about Netflix's upcoming follow-up. While some of the original voice actors from the first season will return for Revolution, one major new addition has been announced at San Diego Comic-Con this year as Keith David is joining the cast.

Keith David has become a legend in both the voice acting field as well as live-action projects. David's voice work might be best known for his takes on Gargoyles' Goliath, The Princess And The Frog's Dr. Facilier, Spawn, and the President in Adult Swim's Rick And Morty. David's live-action roles have included major parts in the beloved fan-favorite series Community, John Carpenter's They Live, John Carpenter's The Thing, and Requiem For A Dream to name a few. As announced at San Diego Comic-Con, David will be lending his voice talents to one of the most notable villains in Eternia's history, as he has been cast as the antagonist Hordak.

Keith David Enters Eternia

Variety broke the news that Keith David would be taking on the role who has been a villain to both He-Man and She-Ra over the years. At present, Masters of the Universe: Revolution has yet to confirm whether She-Ra will be making an appearance, though it is entirely possible. Alongside David's announcement, the creators of the Netflix series also revealed Hordak's new design which looks far more terrifying than what we've seen in the past.

Kevin Smith announces at #SDCC that Keith David will be joining "MOTU: Revolution" as the villain Hordak pic.twitter.com/oyECTHBS3p — Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2023

The first season of this Masters of the Universe "re-quel" saw He-Man and Skeletor dying in the first episode. While both were eventually resurrected as heroes and villains alike teamed up to re-discover Eternia's magic, the world was forever changed thanks to this series. In the post-credits scene, it was hinted that a new technological threat was facing Castle Greyskull in the future.

What do you think of Keith David joining the Masters of the Universe? What older characters are you hoping to see brought back for Revolution? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.