Masters of the Universe: Revolution First Look Released

Masters of the Universe is coming back for a new animated series with Netflix, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next from this new era with a clip from Masters of the Universe: Revolution! Mattel Television and Netflix teamed up for a brand new take on the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise a couple of years ago, and it featured Kevin Smith as the showrunner with a star-studded cast bringing the classic animated series to life. It proved to be such a success that a second series was announced to be in the works, but things have changed for the second round.

Now titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Netflix has released the first look clip from the new He-Man animated series ahead of its premiere in 2024. Featuring He-Man teaming up with a surprising ally to take on Scareglow (who is getting some upgrades of his own from the looks of this fight), it’s the first tease of the kind of action we’ll get from the new series when it hits next year. Check out the first look clip from Masters of the Universe: Revolution in the video above,

What to Know for Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be premiering on Netflix in 2024, but has yet to narrow down a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Kevin Smith will be returning as showrunner for the new series, but has been playing coy as to what to expect from the new episodes. The first series ended with a pretty big cliffhanger teasing the introduction of a new wave of villains, and they have been added to the voice cast ahead of the new series’ premiere.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will feature a returning Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, and new additions to the cast such as Melissa Benoist as Teela, Meg Foster as Motherboard, Kevin David as Hordak, and William Shatner in a currently unconfirmed role. The new sequel series continues the universe built in Revelation, and we’ll soon get to see how it all continues soon.

What do you think of this first look at Masters of Universe: Revolution in action?