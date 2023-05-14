Masters of the Universe: Revolution Brings Meg Foster Back to He-Man Franchise for New Role

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is going to sound a bit familiar as Meg Foster has been brought back to the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise to provide the voice for a new role! Meg Foster notably made her initial debut with Mattel's long running He-Man and the Masters of the Universe multimedia franchise back in 1987 with the live-action Masters of the Universe feature film. Foster portrayed Evil-Lyn, and was one of the more notable characters in the movie fans still remember all these years later. But now she's coming back to the He-Man fray in a whole new way.

Netflix and Mattel first announced Masters of the Universe: Revolution as a new series following up the events of the Kevin Smith showrunner led Masters of the Universe: Revelation last year, and now they have added a major update to the new series by announcing that Meg Foster will be returning to the franchise to provide the voice of the villainous Motherboard in Masters of the Universe: Revolution. You can check out the first look at Masters of the Universe: Revolution's take on Motherboard below:

Masters of the Universe: Who Is Motherboard?

In the final episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the cult of Motherboard revealed that they were still very much alive and kicking. Not only does this villain stem from all of their work in the first series, but she's also got ties to the She-Ra & the Princesses of Power villain Hordak (who was also briefly teased in Masters of the Universe: Revelation finale as well). Netflix and Mattel actually tease Motherboard further as "a formidable force against the Masters, focused on plunging Eternia into imminent darkness" who will ultimately "manipulate Skeletor and the people of Eternia as she aims to ensnare the planet, and Grayskull, as a prize for Hordak."

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is currently scheduled to make its debut with Netflix some time in 2024, and you can currently catch up with the events of Masters of the Universe: Revelation now streaming with Netflix as well. Meg Foster joins a cast with the previously confirmed returning Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, the newly cast Melissa Benoist as Teela, and William Shatner in an unconfirmed role.

What are you hoping to see from Meg Foster's return to the Masters of the Universe franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!