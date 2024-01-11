Masters of the Universe: Revolution Trailer Released

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be premiering with Netflix later this month, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the sequel series with a new trailer! He-Man and the Masters of the Universe got a major makeover with Mattel Television, Netflix, and Powerhouse Animation that showed off a new take on the classic franchise's characters picking up from where that original animated series left off. With Kevin Smith as the showrunner, this new series ended with a big cliffhanger for the future teasing new foes and even more new characters on the way.

This follow up was not a new season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, but instead a new sequel series altogether. Masters of the Universe: Revolution will see He-Man and the rest of his allies facing off against a technological new foe with all sorts of upgrades, power ups, and more teased for the new series. To get a better idea of what will go down in the next major entry in the franchise, Netflix has shared a new trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution that you can check out below.

When to Watch Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be premiering with Netflix on January 25th. Kevin Smith will be returning as showrunner for the new series alongside a returning Chris Wood as He-Man and Mark Hamill as Skeletor. New additions to the voice cast for the new series include Melissa Benoist as Teela, Meg Foster as Motherboard, Keith David as Hordak, and William Shatner in a currently unconfirmed role. As for what to expect from the new series, Netflix teases Masters of the Universe: Revolution as such:

"It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

