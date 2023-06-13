Max and Adult Swim Teases First Looks and Special Announcements Coming Soon

Adult Swim has been launching some new series this Summer, and will be launching even more soon as Warner Bros. Discovery will soon be making some special announcements and revealing first looks at some new adult animated works coming in the near future! One of the major shifts in Warner Bros. Discovery since the merger has been the greater focus on animated projects, and this has been seen especially well with Adult Swim. The Cartoon Network block has been expanded in the last few weeks, and is planning even more expansions thanks to the greater success. But this is clearly only the beginning.

It turns out that Warner Bros. Discovery will be teasing some of their future adult animation plans very soon as part of the ongoing Annecy International Animation Festival. Speaking during a special panel for Max and Adult Swim on Thursday, June 15th, Executive Vice President, Original Programming for Max and Adult Swim, Suzanna Makkos will be speaking about "her programming priorities and buying strategy across franchise IP" along with a tease for a look at "Max's adult animation slate and strategy" with first looks and announcements slated for the panel as well.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

What's Next For Max and Adult Swim?

As the description for the event in Annecy International Animation Festival teases as such, "A look at Max's adult animation slate and strategy, what makes it so unique and how the platform defines success. Expect first looks, special announcements, an overview of 2023 thus far and a preview of what's to come in 2024 and 2025." So while 2023 is already having some major releases for Max and Adult Swim planned over the next few months, it seems like we'll get the first idea of what's coming next year and beyond.

What is confirmed to be coming our way soon is My Adventures With Superman hitting this July, Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 hitting not long after, and potentially even an update on the currently in the works Rick and Morty Season 7. The series was previously scheduled to air some time this year before all of the shake ups behind the scenes, so any update on its current progress will definitely be welcome for fans of the series.

