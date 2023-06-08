Venture Bros Movie Reveals Its Release Date

The Venture Bros movie will act as a series finale for the Adult Swim property that first began in 2003. Holding one of the most confusing titles in animation history, aka The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart, not only has Adult Swim released a new trailer, but has informed fans when they can expect the grand finale to arrive. Unfortunately, fans hoping to see the movie immediately on MAX and/or Adult Swim might be in for a little disappointment.

The Venture Bros was able to become one of the biggest Adult Swim originals, thanks to its biting commentary and surreal takes on some classic cartoon franchises including Johnny Quest, Marvel, and too many others to count. The latest television season arrived in 2018, leaving quite a few questions unanswered that fans are hoping to get closure on in Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart. Clearly, the upcoming film is looking to end the series with a bang, not just revealing the release date, but dropping a new trailer as well to give fans a hint as to what Rusty, Hank, Dean, and Brock will be up to.

Venture Bros Movie Release Date

The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart will be released physically, and via digital release, on July 25th. Those hoping to see the movie hit MAX and/or Adult Swim might be disappointed that the film won't be hitting the platforms on the same date, as the programming block hasn't revealed when, or in fact if, the Venture Bros finale will hit the two outlets. However, the latest Aqua Teen Hunger Force had a similar release and eventually hit MAX, so all hope is not lost in this case.

Recently, the series finale released a new synopsis, giving fans an idea as to how the Venture Family's story will come to an end, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring the entire world crashing down on them."

Will you be sad to see the Venture Bros come to an end? What are you predictions for the upcoming film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hank and Dean.