Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Had One of Adult Swim's Biggest Premieres Ever

Animator Genndy Tartakovsky has become a legend in the medium, with the creator responsible for legendary series such as Samurai Jack, Primal, Dexter's Laboratory, and more. His latest, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, is unlike anything else that has come before, focusing on reincarnated warriors taking on a never-ending threat. Premiering on Adult Swim and MAX earlier this year, Tartakovsky's latest hasn't just been a success for Warner Bros, but one of the biggest successes for the programming block in recent memory.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, the series uses a brand new visual style from Genndy Tartakovsky, taking place in a world that blends the supernatural with steampunk. While the "Warriors Eternal" have re-emerged once again to fight against a world-ending threat, they are dealing with a new problem thanks to the bodies that their spirits are inhabiting. With the success of the first season scoring high marks for Adult Swim, Unicorn might have more seasons on the way as a result.

Unicorn: Warriors of Success

According to a new report from Deadline, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has become the top-rated new animated show for its demo on Adult Swim. It also has been the most successful launch for the Cartoon Network programming block in more than a year. Considering the hits that Adult Swim has released as of late, Tartakovksy's latest has definitely found its audience.

We here at Comicbook.com were able to speak with creator Genndy Tartakovsky earlier this year, as the animator broke down how his work on Samurai Jack and Primal influenced the creation of this new world, "Learning through [Samurai] Jack, through Primal especially, it's about the character relationships. We all know when we're making a story that's important, but sometimes we don't focus on it. We are so hypnotized or mesmerized on the art and the fancy animation and all this stuff that you forget if you don't get the emotions and character personalities, everything else is pointless. It could look as good as you want it to look, but if the characters are dumb, then nobody's going to like it. Our full focus was on the character stories."

