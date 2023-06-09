Rick And Morty Will Reveal New Season 7 Details Soon

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival has been a major event in the animation world since it was founded in 1960. Focusing on both anime and animation from many other countries in the world, Annecy doesn't just have major series like Chainsaw Man, The Sandman, and Big Nate featured at the festival but a certain Adult Swim favorite as well. Rick And Morty has announced that a panel will be at this year's festival, promising to give attendees a "first look" at the seventh season of the series.

One of the biggest questions that fans have when it comes to the future of Rick And Morty is how it will continue without Justin Roiland, who voiced the two main characters. While nothing has been confirmed for Annecy, the festival is promising a panel that will have Co-Executive Producer Steve Levy and the voice actor behind Summer Smith, Spencer Grammer in attendance. In fact, the current president of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen, will also be in attendance at the panel that will take place next week on Wednesday, June 14th.

Rick And Morty Season 7 Details

Here is the official breakdown of the Rick And Morty Panel from the Annecy Animation Festival Website, "A decade of intergalactic adventures is something to celebrate! At this exclusive event, discover the intriguing evolution of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and be among the first to get the scoop on the upcoming new season!

Since debuting in 2013, Adult Swim's animated series Rick and Morty has grown from cult comedy to Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon. Its latest season debuted in 112 countries in 38 languages. Rick and Morty has been the best-performing animated show on HBO Max in Europe since the platform launched and was a top 10 performing series on HBO Max in Europe in 2022. To highlight the first-ever Rick and Morty panel at Annecy, Co-Executive Producer Steve Levy and Voice Actor of Summer, Spencer Grammer will join Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen for a special look at how the series originally developed at Adult Swim and how it has evolved through the past decade. Also, hear details on what's to come in the new season of Rick and Morty."

Via Annecy Festival